Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘After losing 4 wars, Pak still fighting proxy wars using terrorism’: Rajnath Singh

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:47s - Published
‘After losing 4 wars, Pak still fighting proxy wars using terrorism’: Rajnath Singh

‘After losing 4 wars, Pak still fighting proxy wars using terrorism’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal on Saturday amid his two-day visit to Hyderabad.

The Airforce Academy performed the graduation parade of the 100th Course in front of the Defence Minister.

Singh was accorded the guard of honour at the academy.

He also conferred the ‘President’s Commission’ to the graduating trainees.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said, “In the western sector, our neighbour Pakistan keeps on doing nefarious acts on the border.

Even after losing 4 wars, they are still fighting proxy wars using terrorism.” He also praised the IAF and called the 2019 Balakot airstrike as one of the golden chapters in the country's history.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Modi govt committed to farmers' welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath

 On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Charan Singh, known for espousing the cause of farmers, the government on Wednesday reiterated its commitment..
IndiaTimes
‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh [Video]

‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the medical fraternity for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. While speaking at the convocation of Lucknow's King George Medical University via video conferencing, Singh said, “The world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. We will always remain grateful to our medical fraternity for their service during the pandemic.” He added that the fight against the novel coronavirus is not over yet. He cautioned people regarding the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus and assured that the fight will not be over till everyone in the world is vaccinated. Singh also said that the Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine will soon be reaching India. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:25Published
Real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are doctors, nurses: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are doctors, nurses: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended King George Medical University's Foundation Day event on December 22 via video-conferencing. At the event, he said, "The fight is not over yet. You must have heard about the new coronavirus strain in Britain, it is a serious issue. The fight will continue till every person in the world is vaccinated. Our scientists will soon complete the tests and trials of COVID-19 vaccines. Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will also be reaching India." He further said, "Post COVID-19 crisis, the world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. We will always remain grateful to them for their service during the pandemic."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:26Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Daniel Pearl: Court orders release of man accused in journalist's murder

 Omar Sheikh was acquitted of Daniel Pearl's murder in Pakistan in 2002 earlier this year.
BBC News

Pakistani court orders man charged in Daniel Pearl's murder freed

 He was acquitted earlier this year of murdering Pearl but has been held while Pearl's family appeals the acquittal.
CBS News
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada [Video]

‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada

There is massive outrage over the mysterious death of activist and Pakistan critic Karima Baloch. Now, her husband has demanded a probe by authorities in Canada. Karima Baloch’s husband Hammal Haidar tweeted, ‘Karima Baloch’s death needs further inquiry. My wife was an immensely courageous and spirited person. Her work as an internationally prominent activist speaks for itself. I believe it’s our right to request the Canadian authorities to leave no stone unturned in looking into the circumstances of her death as well the threats she had been facing since moving to the country. We have cooperated with the police and will continue to do so.’ Karima Baloch had been a crusader for Baloch rights and a vocal critic of the Pakistani Army and had led campaigns against enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:08Published

Air Force Academy (India)

Rajnath Singh attends Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Hyderabad [Video]

Rajnath Singh attends Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Hyderabad

Rajnath Singh attended Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal on Dec 19. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed Officer of the passing out parade. He was accorded the Guard of Honour at Airforce Academy on December 19. Aerial display of fighter jets witnessed during the event. Defence Minister also confer the 'President's Commission' to the graduating trainees. He also awarded 'Wings' to officers of Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard on successful completion of their flying training at Academy. He is on a two-day visit to the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published
Rajnath Singh arrives at IAF Academy in Telangana's Dundigal [Video]

Rajnath Singh arrives at IAF Academy in Telangana's Dundigal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Indian Air Force Academy at Dundigal in Telangana on December 18. He will be the chief guest of passing out parade at Air Force Academy on December 19. The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Telangana.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Dundigal Dundigal City in Telangana, India


Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets farmers on Kisan Divas [Video]

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets farmers on Kisan Divas

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on December 23 met farmers at his residence in Hyderabad on the occasion of Kisan Divas. He said that the youth of the country should work towards agriculture.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Covaxin Phase III trials hit halfway mark with 13K volunteers

 Covaxin, India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has been successful in roping in 13,000 volunteers for its..
IndiaTimes
Hyderabad family seeks govt's help to bring back mortal remains of son from US [Video]

Hyderabad family seeks govt's help to bring back mortal remains of son from US

Family of a 31-year-old man from Hyderabad is seeking govrnment's help. 31-year-old man died in a road accident in Chicago (US). The family is asking help from the government to bring his mortal remains back to Hyderabad. "We urge govt to help us bring back our son's mortal remains," said father of deceased.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Indian Air Force Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military

From Battle of Longewala to Balakot airstrikes, golden chapters in India's history: Rajnath Singh [Video]

From Battle of Longewala to Balakot airstrikes, golden chapters in India's history: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 19 remembered episodes of gallantry and said that from the Battle of Longewala in 1971 to the recent Balakot airstrikes, all these episodes will be considered as golden chapters in our country's history. "The Indian Air Force has a glorious history. It has always displayed episodes of gallantry. From the Battle of Longewala in 1971 to the recent Balakot airstrikes, all these episodes will be considered as golden chapters in our country's history," said Defence Minister Singh at the Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Hyderabad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
Rajnath Singh hands over different models to defence forces at DRDO event [Video]

Rajnath Singh hands over different models to defence forces at DRDO event

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over a model of Astra MK-1 Beyond-Visual-Range (BVR) air to air missile to Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. He met him at DRDO Awards Distribution Function in the national capital on December 18. Astra is the first indigenously developed BVR (Beyond Visual Range) air to air missile and it can be launched from SU-30, LCA and MiG-29K with range 100 plus kms. Rajnath Singh also handed over the DRDO made Indian Maritime Situational Awareness System to the Navy chief. Defence Minister handed over the Border Surveillance System (BOSS) to the Indian Army chief General MM Naravane.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Six new 'eyes in the sky' for IAF to be built by DRDO on Air India planes

 n a major boost for the indigenous defence industry, India is going to make six new Airborne Early Warning and Control planes to be developed by Defence Research..
IndiaTimes

Balakot Balakot Place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan


Related videos from verified sources

Even after losing 4 wars, Pakistan still fighting proxy wars: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Even after losing 4 wars, Pakistan still fighting proxy wars: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 19 said that even after losing 4 wars, Pakistan still fighting proxy wars through terror. "In the western sector, our neighbour Pakistan keeps on doing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published