‘After losing 4 wars, Pak still fighting proxy wars using terrorism’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal on Saturday amid his two-day visit to Hyderabad.

The Airforce Academy performed the graduation parade of the 100th Course in front of the Defence Minister.

Singh was accorded the guard of honour at the academy.

He also conferred the ‘President’s Commission’ to the graduating trainees.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said, “In the western sector, our neighbour Pakistan keeps on doing nefarious acts on the border.

Even after losing 4 wars, they are still fighting proxy wars using terrorism.” He also praised the IAF and called the 2019 Balakot airstrike as one of the golden chapters in the country's history.

