‘After losing 4 wars, Pak still fighting proxy wars using terrorism’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the medical fraternity for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. While speaking at the convocation of Lucknow's King George Medical University via video conferencing, Singh said, “The world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. We will always remain grateful to our medical fraternity for their service during the pandemic.” He added that the fight against the novel coronavirus is not over yet. He cautioned people regarding the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus and assured that the fight will not be over till everyone in the world is vaccinated. Singh also said that the Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine will soon be reaching India. Watch the full video for more.
There is massive outrage over the mysterious death of activist and Pakistan critic Karima Baloch. Now, her husband has demanded a probe by authorities in Canada. Karima Baloch’s husband Hammal Haidar tweeted, ‘Karima Baloch’s death needs further inquiry. My wife was an immensely courageous and spirited person. Her work as an internationally prominent activist speaks for itself. I believe it’s our right to request the Canadian authorities to leave no stone unturned in looking into the circumstances of her death as well the threats she had been facing since moving to the country. We have cooperated with the police and will continue to do so.’ Karima Baloch had been a crusader for Baloch rights and a vocal critic of the Pakistani Army and had led campaigns against enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Watch the full video for all the details.
Rajnath Singh attended Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal on Dec 19. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed Officer of the passing out parade. He was accorded the Guard of Honour at Airforce Academy on December 19. Aerial display of fighter jets witnessed during the event. Defence Minister also confer the 'President's Commission' to the graduating trainees. He also awarded 'Wings' to officers of Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard on successful completion of their flying training at Academy. He is on a two-day visit to the state.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Indian Air Force Academy at Dundigal in Telangana on December 18. He will be the chief guest of passing out parade at Air Force Academy on December 19. The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Telangana.
Family of a 31-year-old man from Hyderabad is seeking govrnment's help. 31-year-old man died in a road accident in Chicago (US). The family is asking help from the government to bring his mortal remains back to Hyderabad. "We urge govt to help us bring back our son's mortal remains," said father of deceased.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 19 remembered episodes of gallantry and said that from the Battle of Longewala in 1971 to the recent Balakot airstrikes, all these episodes will be considered as golden chapters in our country's history. "The Indian Air Force has a glorious history. It has always displayed episodes of gallantry. From the Battle of Longewala in 1971 to the recent Balakot airstrikes, all these episodes will be considered as golden chapters in our country's history," said Defence Minister Singh at the Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Hyderabad.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over a model of Astra MK-1 Beyond-Visual-Range (BVR) air to air missile to Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. He met him at DRDO Awards Distribution Function in the national capital on December 18. Astra is the first indigenously developed BVR (Beyond Visual Range) air to air missile and it can be launched from SU-30, LCA and MiG-29K with range 100 plus kms. Rajnath Singh also handed over the DRDO made Indian Maritime Situational Awareness System to the Navy chief. Defence Minister handed over the Border Surveillance System (BOSS) to the Indian Army chief General MM Naravane.