Indiana State Police: Man killed by Huntington Police did not exchange gunfire with officers

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Indiana State Police have not explained how the Huntington Police Department Officer was wounded if police and the suspect did not exchange gunfire.

A wabash man killed by huntington police earlier sunday morning "did not" exchange gunfire with officers good evening, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Thank you for joining us.new tonight... indiana state police say 36- year-old "matthew melzoni" didn't exchange gunfire with officers before they shot him.

Police say melzoni was destroying public property on a backhoe.investigators say the officers involved felt melzoni's erratic behavior was dangerous to them and the community.

State police didn't release any information about how the officer was injured, but they say melzoni and officers didn't exchange gunfire.this shooting remains under investigation.

