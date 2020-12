Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:38s - Published 5 minutes ago

These unforgivable acts done by rom-com protagonists show that love doesn't always conquer all.

These unforgivable acts done by rom-com protagonists show that love doesn't always conquer all.

Our countdown includes "Sex and the City," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," "The Proposal," and more!