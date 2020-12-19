'Pakistan embarrassed': Rajnath Singh on terror plots, FATF pressure #HTLS2020

Defence minister Rajnath Singh commented on various counter-terror steps taken by India in the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attack in 2008.

He said that the foiling of multiple terror conspiracies had embarrassed Pakistan.

The sword of FATF (Financial Action Task Force) blacklisting is also dangling over the 'terror nursery' nation, he added.

He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Watch the full video for more.