Made-in-India defence equipment: Rajnath Singh on atmanirbhar mission #HTLS2020

Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, defence minister Rajnath Singh warned of hybrid warfare techniques. He said that given the plethora of weapons being used now, even events previously seen as nature's fury evoked suspicion now. He raised the issue of the Covid-19 pandemic and how it 'paralysed' the entire world. Watch the full video for more.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh commented on various counter-terror steps taken by India in the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attack in 2008. He said that the foiling of multiple terror conspiracies had embarrassed Pakistan. The sword of FATF (Financial Action Task Force) blacklisting is also dangling over the 'terror nursery' nation, he added. He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Watch the full video for more.
Speaking to media in Mumbai on December 04, Minority Affairs Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader, Nawab Malik spoke on Maharashtra Legislative Council results. Malik said, "Results certify the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi and work done by us in the past one year. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs to understand the truth." "Their claim about change of government after the elections has been proven hollow," he added. Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Arun Lad won the Pune graduate constituency seat, defeating National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Sangram Deshmukh by around 48,800 votes.
SAD leader and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal returned his Padma Vibhushan award on Thursday. The five-time former CM returned his Padma award in protest against the new farm laws. SAD, one of the oldest constituents of NDA, had snapped ties with BJP in September 2020. SAD pulled out of the alliance to protest against the agriculture laws enacted by Centre. In a letter emailed to President, Badal listed his reasons for feeling 'hurt and betrayed'. He regretted that the union govt remains indifferent to sufferings of the farmers. Badal felt apologetic that the pleas of farmer friendly parties like SAD were mocked. Incidentally, SAD (Democratic) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also returned his Padma Bhushan. The Rajya Sabha MP was presented the Padma Bhushan award by President Kovind in March 2019. Dhindsa parted ways with SAD after political differences with chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra on December 19 mocked former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah by saying TMC workers will celebrate gala evening today as 'we're free from the virus now'. He said, "I'm told that Suvendu said Trinamool Congress (TMC) did nothing for the last 10 years. If TMC had done nothing is last 10 years why were you silent? It's unfortunate. Today, there will be a gala evening for TMC workers as we're free from virus now."Along with Adhikari, 11 MLAs, an MP and a former MP joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah rally in Medinipur.
