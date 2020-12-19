Made-in-India defence equipment: Rajnath Singh on atmanirbhar mission #HTLS2020

As the NDA government pursues its 'atmanirbhar bharat' (self-reliant India) mission, defence minister Rajnath Singh explained its impact on the defence industry.

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the senior BJP leader listed the various efforts by the government to give a fillip to domestic defence equipment manufacturers.

He said that the objective of making India self-reliant in defence would not be realised in just a few years, but an important step had already been taken.

