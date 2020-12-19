Dentist's 'Crowning Achievement' May Land Him 20 Years In The Slammer

Wisconsin dentist Scott Charmoli performed more than $2 million worth of crown procedures between January 2018 and August 2019.

But according to Newser, the 60-year-old used his drill to break off parts of his patients' teeth so he could justify the dental work.

Charmoli was charged Tuesday in federal court with eight counts of health care fraud and two counts of false statements.