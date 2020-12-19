Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:46s - Published 8 minutes ago

Smartmatic Forces Fox News Hosts To Eat Large Helping Of Crow

Since losing the 2020 election, President Donald Trump has continued to attack the integrity of the voting system.

Some of his Fox News allies have homed in on the company Smartmatic--because of the services it provided Los Angeles County for the election.

But CNN reports the voting technology sent Fox News a blistering legal threat accusing of participating in a 'disinformation campaign' against it.

In response, Fox has begun airing a remarkable news package debunking claims its hosts and guests have propagated.

CNN reports the package aired for the first time Friday night on Lou Dobbs' show.

Fox News said the same package would air Saturday night on Jeanine Pirro's program as well as Sunday morning on Maria Bartiromo's show.