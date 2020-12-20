'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:40s - Published
'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law
Former national security adviser John Bolton weighs in on news of a heated Oval Office meeting involving aides to President Trump, lawyer Sidney Powell and her client, former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
The gathering reportedly devolved into screaming matches over Powell and Flynn’s suggestions about overturning the election.