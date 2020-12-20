Oneida man dies from snowmobile accident
State Police is investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that occurred on a snowmobile trail near Depot Road in the town of West Monroe, Oswego County.
Crash in oswego county last night.
State police say justin dee-gregorio was riding his snowmobile on a trail near depot road in west monroe when he struck a tree.
He was riding with 23 year old antononio curtis from oneida.
Police say after crashing.... dee- gregorio noticed curtis, who was riding behind him... on the ground not breathing.
Dee- gregorio called 911 and began doing cpr.
State police say curtis was ejected from the snowmobile and transported to upstate university medical center where he died.
Dee-gregorio suffered from non life threatening injuries.
State police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
