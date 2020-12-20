Oneida man dies from snowmobile accident

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 minutes ago

State Police is investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that occurred on a snowmobile trail near Depot Road in the town of West Monroe, Oswego County.

State police say justin dee-gregorio was riding his snowmobile on a trail near depot road in west monroe when he struck a tree.

He was riding with 23 year old antononio curtis from oneida.

Police say after crashing.... dee- gregorio noticed curtis, who was riding behind him... on the ground not breathing.

Dee- gregorio called 911 and began doing cpr.

State police say curtis was ejected from the snowmobile and transported to upstate university medical center where he died.

Dee-gregorio suffered from non life threatening injuries.

State police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

