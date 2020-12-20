Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:46s - Published 2 minutes ago

Nepal PM pulls surprise, dissolves House amid leadership row | Oneindia News

PM Modi offered prayers at Rakab Ganj Gurudwara in a surprise visit amid protests by farmers who are predominantly from Punjab at Delhi's borders; Nepal PM Oli recommends dissolution of parliament in a surprise move which experts are calling unconstitutional; Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu started the country's vaccination drive today invoking the Bible & the 1969 lunar landing.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

