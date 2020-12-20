Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published
UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain

UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain

Prime Minister Boris Johnson scales back plans to ease restrictions over Christmas in England as infections soar.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed [Video]

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed

Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of restrictions for lateDecember has been severely curtailed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published
What are the new Christmas rules? [Video]

What are the new Christmas rules?

Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:40Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: What is the new mutation strain in the UK?

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said a new coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald
UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs [Video]

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country battles a new more infectious strain of the virus. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

States move to lock out Sydney residents

 Premiers are imposing stricter border controls for visitors from NSW, as the state's COVID-19 outbreak has grown by 30 cases to 70.
SBS
Europe: Morgues overwhelmed amid relentless second COVID wave [Video]

Europe: Morgues overwhelmed amid relentless second COVID wave

Three days into a hard lockdown, Germany experiences another day with more than 30,000 infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published

Covid: WHO in 'close contact' with UK over new variant

 UK officials say the new strain is spreading more rapidly, but it is not believed to be more deadly.
BBC News

College Football Playoff semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to Texas

 COVID-19 cases continue trending upward in California and local restrictions would have prevented fans from attending the game.
CBS News

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Covid-19 coronavirus: Italy latest European nation to introduce Christmas lockdown

 Italy has announced sweeping travel restrictions and bans on large family gatherings, becoming the latest European nation to introduce some form of Christmas..
New Zealand Herald
Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears [Video]

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

[NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

New Covid strain, tighter curbs in UK: What we know so far

PM Johnson reverses plans to ease rules over Christmas
Khaleej Times - Published