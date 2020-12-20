Sesame Street unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children



Other News Mentions Bangladesh Country in South Asia West Bengal: Massive turnout of crowd at Birbhum roadshow showcases public anger towards Mamata Banerjee, says Amit Shah Attacking the TMC government Shah said that the people are fedup of violence, corruption, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration in the state.

Family members of late Maha Vir Chakra awardee Brigadier Kailas Prasad Pande were felicitated on December 17 as a part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', the 50th anniversary year celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the birth of Bangladesh. The Victory Flame, which was handed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to various Army commands on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, reached Gurugram and was handed over to the wife of veteran Late Brigadier Kailash Prasad Pande, Saroj Pande. PM Modi had lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of the NWM on Dec 16. Four golden victory torches were lit and they are now being taken in four directions of India, including to the villages of the Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of the 1971 war, to relive their bravery and sacrifices. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50 Published on January 1, 1970