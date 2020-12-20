Global  
 

Sesame Street unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children

Sesame Street unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children

Sesame Street unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children

First Rohingya muppets will help children overcome trauma in the world’s largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh.


Sesame Street creates Rohingya muppets for refugee children

The muppet twins will be used to teach children living in the world's largest refugee camp.
Socially-distanced Sesame Street [Video]

Socially-distanced Sesame Street

The Middle East's version of Sesame street 'Ahlam Simsim' hopes Muppets will help calm children's fears about coronavirus.

