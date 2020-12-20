Meghan Markle has made her first appearance since announcing her miscarriage by paying tribute to those who have made a difference during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Meghan Markle makes first appearance since miscarriage for CNN Heroes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land Spotify podcast deal On Dec. 15, Spotify announced a partnership with the couple's new audio production company, Archewell Audio.

The Duchess of Sussex has settled a legal claim against a news agency that photographed her and her son, Archie, the High Court has heard. Splash News and..

The Duchess of Sussex took legal action against a news agency that photographed her and her son.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

Meghan Markle is paying tribute to those who have made a difference during the coronavirus pandemic...