NEWS OF THE WEEK: Meghan Markle makes first appearance since miscarriage for CNN Heroes

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Meghan Markle has made her first appearance since announcing her miscarriage by paying tribute to those who have made a difference during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.


Meghan settles case over Archie photos with Splash UK agency

 The Duchess of Sussex took legal action against a news agency that photographed her and her son.
BBC News

Duchess of Sussex settles legal case over Splash News agency photos

 The Duchess of Sussex has settled a legal claim against a news agency that photographed her and her son, Archie, the High Court has heard. Splash News and..
WorldNews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land Spotify podcast deal [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land Spotify podcast deal

On Dec. 15, Spotify announced a partnership with the couple's new audio production company, Archewell Audio.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Meghan Markle Makes First Appearance Since Miscarriage News During CNN Heroes

Meghan Markle is paying tribute to those who have made a difference during the coronavirus pandemic...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com•AceShowbiz•Upworthy•E! Online•New Zealand Herald


Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance on CNN’s Heroes special as she's confirmed to be investor in start-up, Clevr Blends

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on CNN’s Heroes special this weekend to pay tribute to...
Lainey Gossip - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com•E! Online



Smartmatic Forces Fox News Hosts To Eat Large Helping Of Crow [Video]

Smartmatic Forces Fox News Hosts To Eat Large Helping Of Crow

Since losing the 2020 election, President Donald Trump has continued to attack the integrity of the voting system. Some of his Fox News allies have homed in on the company Smartmatic--because of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
CNN Heroes: Cynthia Erivo performs 'Heroes' [Video]

CNN Heroes: Cynthia Erivo performs 'Heroes'

Cynthia Erivo closed out CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute with a performance of ‘Heroes’ by David Bowie. Get Involved: CNNHeroes.com.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:19Published
CNN Heroes: Jim Gaffigan opens the show [Video]

CNN Heroes: Jim Gaffigan opens the show

Jim Gaffigan got decked out in his CNN Heroes swag to deliver some jokes to kick off CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, or as he calls it, “The Oscars for good people.” Get involved: CNNHeroes.com.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:48Published