Meghan Markle makes first appearance since miscarriage for CNN Heroes

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Meghan Markle has made her first appearance since announcing her miscarriage by paying tribute to those who have made a difference during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.


Meghan Markle Thanks COVID Volunteers During Surprise Speech [Video]

Meghan Markle Thanks COVID Volunteers During Surprise Speech

Elle reports that on Sunday, Duchess Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on CNN's Heroes special. She delivered a heartfelt speech thanking those assisting with food delivery during the coronavirus pandemic. In her speech she said that she was inspired by the compassion of people in the community during such a challenging time. She said "Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the collective wellbeing of those around them.

Duchess Meghan appears on CNN, celebrates 'power of the human spirit' amid COVID-19 pandemic

 Duchess Meghan made an apperance on CNN's annual Heroes TV special Sunday to speak about inspiring moments amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance to Thank COVID-19 Heroes

 Meghan Markle's so inspired by stories of compassion she's witnessing through the pandemic, she decided to make a surprise appearance to honor those very heroes...
Meghan Markle Makes First Appearance Since Miscarriage News During CNN Heroes

Meghan Markle is paying tribute to those who have made a difference during the coronavirus pandemic...
