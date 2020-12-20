Global  
 

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Netanyahu gets COVID vaccine, starts Israel roll-out

Israel rolls out vaccination campaign with the aim of 60,000 shots per day, but Palestinians living under Israeli occupation will have to wait longer.


To Understand Red-State America, He Urges a Look at Red-State Israel

 An Israeli sociologist argues that Trump voters, like Netanyahu supporters in Israel, have legitimate reasons to find liberal values threatening.
A top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader has warned that those responsible for killing one of the country's top nuclear scientists would face a "calculated and decisive" response. Tehran blames Israel for the attack. David Doyle reports.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined to comment on the details of a reported historic visit to Saudi Arabia and a meeting with its crown prince over the weekend. Adam Reed reports.

There have been many mutations in the virus since it emerged in 2019. Here isa look at all the key questions behind the UK's latest strain of Covid-19.

Devastated long-term care facilities become the next front for Covid-19 inoculations.

 The rollout to nursing homes is beginning. 
Tom Cruise lost his cool on the set of his new Mission: Impossible movie and called out crew members who were ignoring COVID-19 guidelines he had implemented.

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Dec. 19th: Biden introduces his climate team; General sorry for 'miscommunication' over vaccine shipments; Israeli PM..
Dozens of Palestinians living in a sensitive part of East Jerusalem are at risk of eviction after Israeli court rulings that their homes are built on land belonging to Jewish settlers, the European Union says. Emily Wither reports.

An Israeli company has developed a drip irrigation system for growing rice to replace the flooded paddies that have supplied the world with rice for generations but cause a surprising level of damage to the environment.

Qasem Bakri is seeking compensation for having to drive his children out of town to school, in a case involving Israel's controversial nation-state law.

Palestinians took part in a wheelchair marathon to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Gaza City.

In Israel, some ultra-Orthodox communities have struggled to contain the virus.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a COVID-19 vaccine jab on Saturday, kicking off a...
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was the first person to get a jab of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine as he launched an innoculation drive in his country. Netanyahu said he was being vaccinated first in order..

Staff at Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv in Israel celebrate after giving the first COVID-19 vaccinations this morning (December 20).

Tamil Nadu braces for cyclone Nivar; Oxford Covid-19 vaccine can be 90% effective; Case against Netflix officials over kissing scene in temple; Comedian Bharti Singh, husband granted bail in drugs..

