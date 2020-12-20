Netanyahu gets COVID vaccine, starts Israel roll-out

A top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader has warned that those responsible for killing one of the country's top nuclear scientists would face a "calculated and decisive" response. Tehran blames Israel for the attack. David Doyle reports.
Dozens of Palestinians living in a sensitive part of East Jerusalem are at risk of eviction after Israeli court rulings that their homes are built on land belonging to Jewish settlers, the European Union says. Emily Wither reports.
An Israeli company has developed a drip irrigation system for growing rice to replace the flooded paddies that have supplied the world with rice for generations but cause a surprising level of damage to the environment.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was the first person to get a jab of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine as he launched an innoculation drive in his country. Netanyahu said he was being vaccinated first in order..