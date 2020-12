Mitt Romney: This is a big wake-up call for us Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 03:17s - Published 4 minutes ago Mitt Romney: This is a big wake-up call for us Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that President Trump has a blind spot when it comes to dealing with Russia after the President downplayed a massive cyberattack on US federal agencies linked to the country, warning that the aggression “is a big wake-up call for us.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like