Buttigieg blasts Trump's 'irresponsible' and 'dangerous' Oval Office meeting Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:27s - Published 6 minutes ago Buttigieg blasts Trump's 'irresponsible' and 'dangerous' Oval Office meeting Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that despite President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, he’s confident the military and public officials will follow the law. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law



Former national security adviser John Bolton weighs in on news of a heated Oval Office meeting involving aides to President Trump, lawyer Sidney Powell and her client, former national security adviser.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:40 Published 16 hours ago Heated Oval Office meeting included talk of martial law



An Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump that included Sidney Powell and her client Michael Flynn began as an impromptu gathering but quickly devolved, two people familiar with the matter.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:08 Published 19 hours ago