Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 06:05s - Published 4 minutes ago

Washington Post editor shares growth plans and post-Trump vision

Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron talks with Brian Stelter about the Post’s surge in digital subscriptions, its plans for new international “hubs,” and the transition from Trump to Biden.

“Holding government accountable” is the mission, and “that’s what we’ll do in the next four years as well,” he says.