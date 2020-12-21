Moderna vaccine gives another sign of hope, PeaceHealth says

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 minutes ago

This will allow smaller hospitals in small communities in Western Oregon to start vaccinating people.

With the f-d-a approving the second covid-19 vaccine on friday-- we wanted to know what makes the moderna vaccine different than pfizer's.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy joins us live from outside of riverbend hopsital in springfield and tells us how the moderna vaccine will help increase vaccinations here in lane county.

Chynna-- i spoke with a repersentative from peacehealth today and he says the biggest diffrrence is how the moderna vaccine is stored.

He says since this vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures-- it can be distributed to smaller hospitals that don't have the capability of storing the pfeizer vaccine.

For example-- doctor bob pelz says they're able to store vaccines at peacehealth's hospital in florence where they don't have a freezer that creaets extreme cold temperatures.

He also says moderna vaccines come in a package of about 100 compared to the large quantities from pfiezers.

Doctor pelz says this is better for smaller communities who may not hundreds of health care workers who need to be vaccinated.

Dr. bob pelz/ medical director of infection prevetion: "the main advantage of getting new vaccines on the market is that it's more vaccines and more shots available, more doses to people.

The pfeizer and modena both work the same way, they're both about 95% effective and they both appear to be very safe.

Doctor pelz says they have not seen any serious side effects from the vaccine.

Just a sore arm after the shot.

He also says there have been no reports of an allergic reaction to the vaccine like with pfiezers.

