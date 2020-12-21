Global  
 

The Conservative Party in 2020

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Conservative Party in 2020

The Conservative Party in 2020

The year since the Conservatives won a landslide election victory has beendominated by a disease that did not even have a name at the time - Covid-19.Here we look at how the country has changed since Boris Johnson came to power.


Conservative Party (UK) Conservative Party (UK) Centre-right political party in the United Kingdom

WorldView: U.K. accused of "VIP" pandemic funding; verdicts in 2015 Paris terror attacks

 A New York Times investigation revealed that $11 billion of U.K. pandemic funding went to businesses with owners close to the country's ruling Conservative..
CBS News
Patel: Tobias Ellwood's Covid breach will be followed up [Video]

Patel: Tobias Ellwood's Covid breach will be followed up

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said there will be a follow up into Tobias Ellwood's alleged breach of Covid restrictions. The Conservative MP attended a Christmas dinner with 27 guests at a London club, however insisted it had been a business meeting and "absolutely Covid-compliant".

Credit: ODN

No-deal Navy threat 'irresponsible' - UK Tory MP

 A senior Conservative says deploying gunboats to patrol UK waters after 31 December is "undignified".
BBC News
MPs urge PM to visit Coronation Street [Video]

MPs urge PM to visit Coronation Street

Conservative MP Conor Burns says he hopes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit the set of Coronation Street to mark 60 years of the ITV show. Labour's Tracy Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong on the show between 1994 and 1997, said Corrie is as much a part of British culture as "a nice cuppa, a fish and chip supper or sitting down to the Queen's Speech on Christmas Day".

Credit: ODN

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Covid-19: Boris Johnson to chair emergency meeting amid travel bans

 Dover is severely disrupted after France closed its border over fears about a new coronavirus variant.
BBC News
Passengers head to St Pancras in a bid to spend Xmas at home [Video]

Passengers head to St Pancras in a bid to spend Xmas at home

Boris Johnson's latest announcement on new tough Tier 4 measures for London and the South East of England has seen crowds of people flock to train stations in a bid to leave the capital ahead of Christmas.

Credit: ODN

Animal Crossing gave me structure in a shapeless year

 Time may have felt sluggish in the real world, but Animal Crossing's seasons have kept changing. | Image: Nintendo

I broke ground on my Animal..

I broke ground on my Animal..
The Verge
Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to thepublic for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled. TheLabour leader told an online press conference: "I think the Prime Ministershould apologise. This is not just one mistake when he has otherwise gotthings right. It is the same mistake over and over again. "At the heart of theproblem here is a prime minister who simply doesn't want to be unpopular andtherefore won't take the tough decisions that are necessary, until he isforced into them at the 11th hour. "We can't go on like that. I think that itis very important that the Prime Minister does apologise to people for hishandling of this episode of the pandemic."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Polish leader hails summit deal on use of EU sanctions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's conservative ruling party leader says the compromise struck at...
SeattlePI.com - Published

In praise of author John Le Carré and his Jewish spies, traitors and killers

The novelist, despite his fulminations against the Conservative party, publicly refused to vote for...
Haaretz - Published

Derbyshire councillor suspended from Conservative party but won't say why

Derbyshire councillor suspended from Conservative party but won't say why No reasons have been given for the suspension
Derby Telegraph - Published


Search Party Season 4 [Video]

Search Party Season 4

Search Party Season 4 Official Teaser Trailer - HBO Max - Search Party season four premieres on HBO Max on January 14, 2021.

Credit: Teaser Trailer
Former Tory leader won't back government on vote [Video]

Former Tory leader won't back government on vote

Former leader of the Conservative party, Iain Duncan Smith, has said he will not be supporting the government as MPs vote on whether to accept the new revised tiering restrictions in England.

Credit: ODN
PM fends off questions from his party over tier system [Video]

PM fends off questions from his party over tier system

Boris Johnson has attempted to ease concerns from fellow Conservative MPs over the incoming Covid tier system. MPs are due to vote on new restrictions, but the Prime Minister is facing a possible..

Credit: ODN