Michael Gove arrives at Cobra meeting

Michael Gove has said the Government will not seek to negotiate a fresh tradeagreement with the EU next year if they cannot reach a deal before the end ofthe Brexit transition period. The Cabinet Office minister told the CommonsBrexit Committee that December 31 was a “fixed point in law,” when thetransition must end.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the deal struck with the EuropeanCommission on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement “puts the peopleof Northern Ireland first”. Mr Gove said the three aims of the UK’s commandpaper were met as he updated MPs with a statement on Brexit in the Commons.
Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added.
Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt says Brexit negotiations with the EU havereached “a critical moment”. She was responding to an urgent question in theCommons on the talks and preparations for the end of the transition period.The question was directed at Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove but he is inBrussels for talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.
Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast it's 'up to any individual pub owner' whetherto admit customers if they hadn't received a coronavirus vaccine. The Ministerfor the Cabinet Office said mass vaccination represented 'an exit strategy'from the situation the country was facing.
Britain deployed additional military personnel to the port of Dover on Friday to help clear the queues of lorries following the resumption of cross-channel travel for drivers who test negative for COVID-19.
Winds reached more than 100mph overnight as Storm Bella brought rain and blowy conditions across the UK.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said the Government "provided billions of pounds at the recent spending review" to ensure access to the vaccines and to put in place "the infrastructure to deliver those vaccines across the country."
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together after the divisions of the past few years." Mr Sunak added that "for those who voted to leave this still means that we will have the freedom that people sought to control our laws, our borders, our trade, but for those who were anxious about the economic implications of leaving, they should be enormously reassured by the comprehensive nature of this free trade agreement, ensuring tariff free quota free access for British businesses to the European market, ensuring that close economic partnership and crucially protecting British jobs."
National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations' Chief Executive Barrie Deas says the fishing industry has been sacrificed in the Brexit trade deal.
Interim Assistant Director of Public Health for Cornwall Council, Ruth Goldstein has said the move to tier two was "really necessary".