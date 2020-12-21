Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Gove arrives at Cobra meeting

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Michael Gove arrives at Cobra meeting

Michael Gove arrives at Cobra meeting

Michael Gove arrives at the Cabinet Office for a Cobra meeting after the France-UK border closure brought Dover ferry traffic and rail services to a standstill.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Gove Michael Gove British Conservative politician

Cornwall 'will get EU funding in full' claims MP Steve Double

 Steve Double says comments by Michael Gove have 'shot down' claims the region will be left short.
BBC News
Michael Gove provides update on EU trade negotiations [Video]

Michael Gove provides update on EU trade negotiations

Michael Gove has said the Government will not seek to negotiate a fresh tradeagreement with the EU next year if they cannot reach a deal before the end ofthe Brexit transition period. The Cabinet Office minister told the CommonsBrexit Committee that December 31 was a “fixed point in law,” when thetransition must end.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Michael Gove: Businesses in Northern Ireland will be free of all tariffs [Video]

Michael Gove: Businesses in Northern Ireland will be free of all tariffs

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the deal struck with the EuropeanCommission on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement “puts the peopleof Northern Ireland first”. Mr Gove said the three aims of the UK’s commandpaper were met as he updated MPs with a statement on Brexit in the Commons.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove [Video]

'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove

Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published

Cabinet Office Cabinet Office United Kingdom government ministerial department

Mordaunt: EU negotiations have reached a a critical moment [Video]

Mordaunt: EU negotiations have reached a a critical moment

Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt says Brexit negotiations with the EU havereached “a critical moment”. She was responding to an urgent question in theCommons on the talks and preparations for the end of the transition period.The question was directed at Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove but he is inBrussels for talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
'Up to pubs' whether to admit unvaccinated customers, says Gove [Video]

'Up to pubs' whether to admit unvaccinated customers, says Gove

Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast it's 'up to any individual pub owner' whetherto admit customers if they hadn't received a coronavirus vaccine. The Ministerfor the Cabinet Office said mass vaccination represented 'an exit strategy'from the situation the country was facing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Dover Dover Human settlement in England

Thousands of trucks still stranded at Dover [Video]

Thousands of trucks still stranded at Dover

Thousands of trucks were still parked up on a road leading to the English port of Dover on Saturday (December 26) waiting to cross into France.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published
Britain sends more troops to Dover to clear lorry queues [Video]

Britain sends more troops to Dover to clear lorry queues

Britain deployed additional military personnel to the port of Dover on Friday to help clear the queues of lorries following the resumption of cross-channel travel for drivers who test negative for COVID-19. Mia Womersley reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published
Stranded truckers at UK's Dover port spell out 'HELP' with traffic cones [Video]

Stranded truckers at UK's Dover port spell out 'HELP' with traffic cones

Stranded truck drivers spelled out 'HELP' with traffic cones in Dover, UK, as thousands remained trapped at the port on Christmas Eve.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Dover slowly clearing lorry queues after France relaxes UK blockade [Video]

Dover slowly clearing lorry queues after France relaxes UK blockade

At least 6,000 vehicles are still queuing around the port of Dover waiting to get to France.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:23Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Storm Bella hits Brighton with heavy rain and strong winds [Video]

Storm Bella hits Brighton with heavy rain and strong winds

Winds reached more than 100mph overnight as Storm Bella brought rain and blowy conditions across the UK. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Sunak: Billions of pounds provided for vaccine rollout [Video]

Sunak: Billions of pounds provided for vaccine rollout

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said the Government "provided billions of pounds at the recent spending review" to ensure access to the vaccines and to put in place "the infrastructure to deliver those vaccines across the country." Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment' [Video]

Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together after the divisions of the past few years." Mr Sunak added that "for those who voted to leave this still means that we will have the freedom that people sought to control our laws, our borders, our trade, but for those who were anxious about the economic implications of leaving, they should be enormously reassured by the comprehensive nature of this free trade agreement, ensuring tariff free quota free access for British businesses to the European market, ensuring that close economic partnership and crucially protecting British jobs." Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Fishing sacrificed in Brexit deal, industry chief says [Video]

Fishing sacrificed in Brexit deal, industry chief says

National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations' Chief Executive Barrie Deas says the fishing industry has been sacrificed in the Brexit trade deal. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
Tier Two was “really necessary” says Cornwall Council [Video]

Tier Two was “really necessary” says Cornwall Council

Interim Assistant Director of Public Health for Cornwall Council, Ruth Goldstein has said the move to tier two was “really necessary”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Related videos from verified sources

Michel Barnier arrives at continuing Brexit negotiations [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at continuing Brexit negotiations

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a meeting with his UK counterpart Lord Frost and Michael Gove for continuing talks on Brexit. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:53Published