6:30 AM Article Palm Beach County expecting coronavirus vaccine arrival this week

A major turning point in our fight against COVID-19 is expected in Palm Beach County this week as the county is set to receive thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVESTEPHANIE SUSSKIND IS LIVE ATTHE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTWITH THE LATEST INFORMATION-A LOT OF ANTICIPATION THISMORNING AS THAT VACCINE IS ONTHE MOVE AND COULD ARRIVE HERETO THE PALM BEACH COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT AT ANY TIMGOVERNOR RON DESANTIS SAYSFLORIDA WILL RECEIVE ALMOST370 THOUSAND DOSES OF THEMODERNA VACCINE.

ITS GOING TOMORE THAN 100 HOSPITALS,INCLUDING MANY IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY AND ON THE TREASURECOAST.

18 THOUSAND DOSES WILLCOME HERE TO THE PALM BEACHCOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT TO BEDISTRIBUTED TO PRIORITYGROUPS."25:22“PALM BEACH COUNTY ISSPECIFICALLY BEING GIVEN THEMODERNA VACCINE, ITS MUCHEASIER TO HANDLE AND IT ALSOHAS A VERY GOOD EFFICACY SO WEARE VERY HAPPY TO HAVE THEMODERNA.

THEY ARE GOING TO TRYTO KEEP US WITH THAT SAMBRAND”THE STATE HAS ALSO NOWLAUNCHED A VACCINATIONDASHBOARD TO SHOW HOW MANYPEOPLE IN EACH COUNTY HAVERECEIVED THE VACCINE.

IT SHOWSMORE THAN 800 PEOPLE IN PALMBEACH COUNTY.

THOSE ARE LIKELYHEALTHCARE WORKERS THAT AREPART OF CORPORATE HOSPITALSYSTEMS IN MIAMI-DADE ANDBROWARD COUNTIES THAT WEREABLE TO GO THERE LAST WEEK TGET THE VACCINE.

