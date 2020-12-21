Shriner's Christmas GMK 122120

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 10 minutes ago

Shriner's of Lexington is bringing smiles to children's faces this holiday.

Camp nelson before.

a fraternity in lexington is bringing smiles to children's faces this holiday...

White group gives christmas gifts to shriners children hospital patients lex ... they gave christmas presents to kids at shriner's children's hospital.

Olieka shiners says it puts on a christmas party every year...but of course...it had to modify its plans.

Instead...the group brought the presents to each family curbside at their designated time.

