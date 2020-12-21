Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian West congratulate Ariana Grande on engagement

Ariana Grande shows off diamond ring to reveal she is engaged to Dalton Gomez!Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, less than a year after they started dating in January this year.
Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton GomezAriana Grande is saying thank you, next to the single life. The Grammy-winning singer announced she’s engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Instagram Sunday afternoon after dating the Los Angeles real..
Lady Gaga Raves Over Ariana Grande, Eminem's Surprise New Album and Justin Bieber's 'Holy' Charity Remix | Billboard NewsEminem drops another surprise new album and apologizes to Rihanna, Lady Gaga shows her love for Ariana Grande’s new album 'Positions' and Justin Bieber is giving back in a big way with a charity..