Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian West congratulate Ariana Grande on engagement

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian West congratulate Ariana Grande on engagementHailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian West congratulate Ariana Grande on engagement

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ariana Grande shows off diamond ring to reveal she is engaged to Dalton Gomez! [Video]

Ariana Grande shows off diamond ring to reveal she is engaged to Dalton Gomez!

Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, less than a year after they started dating in January this year.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:16Published
Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton Gomez [Video]

Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is saying thank you, next to the single life. The Grammy-winning singer announced she’s engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Instagram Sunday afternoon after dating the Los Angeles real..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Lady Gaga Raves Over Ariana Grande, Eminem's Surprise New Album and Justin Bieber's 'Holy' Charity Remix | Billboard News [Video]

Lady Gaga Raves Over Ariana Grande, Eminem's Surprise New Album and Justin Bieber's 'Holy' Charity Remix | Billboard News

Eminem drops another surprise new album and apologizes to Rihanna, Lady Gaga shows her love for Ariana Grande’s new album 'Positions' and Justin Bieber is giving back in a big way with a charity..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:25Published