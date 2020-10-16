Celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shares with us the products he solemnly swears by

Chris Appleton is the brains behind some of Hollywood’s most iconic hairstyles, such as Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

In The Know sits down with him to talk about the last things he recently bought online in the video above.You can find Appleton’s shopping bag with men’s fragrances like The Black Afgano from Nasomatto or hair products like Color Wow Dream Coat, which is the key ingredient to his signature glass-like hairstyle.

Appleton also gets assistance from his handy Popsocket for a better grip on his smartphone.

After all, he’s got a steamy, hot Instagram account to manage.

Although Chris is not an active reader, you may be interested to know about his love for Harry Potter.

“It’s the only books that I was really dedicated to reading word for word”, says Appleton.Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

