Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK shoppers flock to supermarkets ahead of Christmas amid tier 4 lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
UK shoppers flock to supermarkets ahead of Christmas amid tier 4 lockdown

UK shoppers flock to supermarkets ahead of Christmas amid tier 4 lockdown

Shoppers flocked to supermarkets on Monday (December 21) as parts of the UK entered a tier 4 lockdown just before Christmas.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Londoners rush to shops on eve of new restrictions [Video]

Londoners rush to shops on eve of new restrictions

Within minutes of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing an effective lockdown on over 16 million people in England, shoppers hit the streets for a final attempt to stock up on Christmas..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published
Hundreds flock to central London's shopping streets [Video]

Hundreds flock to central London's shopping streets

Shoppers on Regent Street in London on the second -to-last weekend beforeChristmas. Regent Street has been pedestrianised in the lead up to Christmasto encourage more shopping and safe distances. It..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Shoppers fill high streets in England on first Saturday since lockdown lifted [Video]

Shoppers fill high streets in England on first Saturday since lockdown lifted

London Mayor Sadiq Khan visits a busy Regent Street on the first Saturdaysince the second national lockdown in England was lifted. He said: “It’s quiteclear speaking to shopkeepers, businesses and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published