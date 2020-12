Wives of Golden Knights players give back



Tis the season' of giving, and the wives of Golden Knights players are getting into the spirit. The group says they wanted to help support "SafeNest" in its mission to spread some holiday cheer. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 2 hours ago

2020: A Year Like No Other, Hank Tester Looks Back On Some Of The Top Local Stories



Hank Tester says the coronavirus pandemic seemingly wove its way into almost every story that came our way. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 05:27 Published 3 hours ago