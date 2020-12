Financial Focus for December 30

DOW UP 74 POINTS.NASDAQ UP 20 POINTS.SP500 UP 5 POINTS.AND IN LOCAL GAMING...BOYD UP 71 CENTS.CAESARS UP 32 CENTS.MGM UP 42 CENTS.LAS VEGAS SANDS UP 63 CENTS.WYNN RESORTS DOWN 91 CENTS.RED ROCK RESORTS UP 18 CENTS.IN TONIGHT'S....FINANCIAL FOCUS...U-S HOME PRICES JUMPED BYNEARLY....-8- PERCENT....IN OCTOBER....FROM THE SAME TIME....LAST YEAR.IT'S THE RESULT OF HIGH DEMANDAND LIMITED SUPPLY.PHOENIX, ARIZONA HAS THEHIGHEST HOME PRICE JUMP...FOLLOWED BY..."SEATTLE"... AND..."SAN DIEGO".WHEN A COVID-19 VACCINE ISADMINISTERED TO THE GENERALPUBLIC NEXT YEAR....MORE EMPLOYEES COULD HEAD BACKTO THEIR OFFICES.BUT THAT RETURN MIGHT LOOKDIFFERENT.THE WALL STREET JOURNALREPORTS...SOME EMPLOYERS COULD OFFERWORKERS AN OPTION TO WORK FROMHOME.ACCORDING TO AN OUTLOOK BYCOMMERCIAL REAL-ESTATE SERVICESFIRM "C-B-R-E"..OFFICE RENTS COULD FALL BY ASMUCH AS "8 PERCENT" NEXT YEAR.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..NEXT AT 6:30..