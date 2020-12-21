Global  
 

Dozens of countries shut down their borders to travel as coronavirus cases surge

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson authorized an emergency meeting as more countries ban travel to and from Great Britain.

CNN’s Nic Robertson explains how these new travel restrictions will affect families for Christmas.


