|
|
|
Dozens of countries shut down their borders to travel as coronavirus cases surge
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Dozens of countries shut down their borders to travel as coronavirus cases surge
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson authorized an emergency meeting as more countries ban travel to and from Great Britain.
CNN’s Nic Robertson explains how these new travel restrictions will affect families for Christmas.
|
You Might Like
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
EU Countries Block Travel From UK Due To New Covid Strain
So far France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Bulgaria, Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands have closed borders to Britain amid fears about a new strain of the coronavirus.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:05Published
|
|
|