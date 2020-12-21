Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. charges Libyan man in Lockerbie bombing

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:00s - Published
U.S. charges Libyan man in Lockerbie bombing

U.S. charges Libyan man in Lockerbie bombing

The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against a third alleged conspirator in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lockerbie Lockerbie Human settlement in Scotland

US Justice Department charges Libyan over 1988 Lockerbie bombing [Video]

US Justice Department charges Libyan over 1988 Lockerbie bombing

US attorney general William Barr announces the US justice department has filedcriminal charges against a third man, Abu Agila Mas’ud, over the 1988explosion of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

The Lockerbie anniversary: Outgoing AG Barr unveils new charges in 1988 attack

 Outgoing Attorney General William Barr unveiled new charges against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.
USATODAY.com

Today in History for December 21st

 Highlights of this day in history: Pilgrims land in Plymouth Massachusetts; Pan Am flight 747 explodes over Lockerbie, Scotland; Apollo 8 lifts off on first..
USATODAY.com

New Lockerbie bombing charges expected, 32 years after Pan Am attack that killed 270

 U.S. prosecutors are expected to unseal new charges next week against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, that..
USATODAY.com

Libya Libya Country in North Africa

Libya's Gen Haftar frees Italy fishermen held for months

 Italy's PM wins the release of 18 fishermen based in Sicily who have been detained since September.
BBC News
Arab Spring: How has Tunisia changed ten years on from the anti-government uprising? [Video]

Arab Spring: How has Tunisia changed ten years on from the anti-government uprising?

The Arab Spring led to the ousting of longtime dictators in Tunisia, Libya, Egypt and Yemen.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 05:09Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Leaving Hong Kong: a family's journey [Video]

Leaving Hong Kong: a family's journey

Every mid-autumn festival, Asa Lai and her daughters make mooncakes for the extended family. This year will be their last one in Hong Kong before the Lais uproot and emigrate to Scotland. Libby Hogan reports

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:40Published

Pan Am Flight 103 Pan Am Flight 103 Transatlantic flight, bombed in 1988

U.S. Said to Be Near Charges for Another Suspect in 1988 Lockerbie Bombing

 The attack on Pan Am flight 103 killed 270 people, including 189 Americans.
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

Libyan man charged in US over Lockerbie bombing which killed 270

Libyan Abu Agila Mohammad Masud has been charged in a US court in relation to the 1988 Lockerbie...
Sky News - Published

US Prosecutors to Announce Charges in Lockerbie Flight Bombing

Federal prosecutors are set to file charges against a Libyan man in the bombing of an...
Newsmax - Published

Lockerbie bombing: Libyan man charged in US court over 1988 attack

Lockerbie bombing: Libyan man charged in US court over 1988 attack The man has been charged in a US court over the incident, which killed a total of 270 people.
Daily Record - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Bombmaker Charged In Pan Am Explosion That Killed 270 People [Video]

Bombmaker Charged In Pan Am Explosion That Killed 270 People

More charges were announced Monday in the Lockerbie bombing.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:22Published
Suspected bombmaker charged in 1988 Pan Am explosion [Video]

Suspected bombmaker charged in 1988 Pan Am explosion

The Justice Department on Monday unsealed charges accusing a Libyan bomb expert in the 1988 explosion of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, an attack that killed 259 people in the air and an..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:42Published
Second Lockerbie suspect to face charges [Video]

Second Lockerbie suspect to face charges

The U.S. Justice Department is to bring charges against another suspect in the Lockerbie bombing.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:34Published