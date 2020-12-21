U.S. charges Libyan man in Lockerbie bombing

The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against a third alleged conspirator in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people.

Leaving Hong Kong: a family's journey Every mid-autumn festival, Asa Lai and her daughters make mooncakes for the extended family. This year will be their last one in Hong Kong before the Lais uproot and emigrate to Scotland. Libby Hogan reports

Arab Spring: How has Tunisia changed ten years on from the anti-government uprising? The Arab Spring led to the ousting of longtime dictators in Tunisia, Libya, Egypt and Yemen.

Italy's PM wins the release of 18 fishermen based in Sicily who have been detained since September.

Highlights of this day in history: Pilgrims land in Plymouth Massachusetts; Pan Am flight 747 explodes over Lockerbie, Scotland; Apollo 8 lifts off on first..

