U.S. charges Libyan man in Lockerbie bombing

US attorney general William Barr announces the US justice department has filedcriminal charges against a third man, Abu Agila Mas’ud, over the 1988explosion of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Every mid-autumn festival, Asa Lai and her daughters make mooncakes for the extended family. This year will be their last one in Hong Kong before the Lais uproot and emigrate to Scotland. Libby Hogan reports
The Justice Department on Monday unsealed charges accusing a Libyan bomb expert in the 1988 explosion of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, an attack that killed 259 people in the air and an..