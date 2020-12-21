Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:08s - Published 6 minutes ago

TikTok is freaking out about December 21 and coming up with all sorts of theories

According to TikTok users, December 21 marks an important day.Not only are Jupiter and Saturn set to align and appear as a double planet for the first time in 800 years, but great things (including supernatural ones) are also supposed to happen.In the days leading up to Dec.

21, TikTok users have been encouraging their followers to meditate and manifest together at the “Great Conjunction” .In one TikTok, for example, spiritual life coach Drea Moksha tells her followers to take “full advantage of the energy that’s happening”.“we have the power to manifest our dream world right now,” the user said.Another TikTok from Oliver Nińo similarly touches on the power of Dec.

21.For others, Dec.

21 represents something even grander.Earlier in December, a Twitter user with the handle @lottidot claimed that the Black people, specifically, would realize their full potential on this day.“On December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction,” she tweeted.Social media users, both on Twitter and TikTok, have since hilariously interpreted the tweet to mean that Black people will receive superpowers