House of Healing in Gulfport served hot meals to the community this weekend
The House of Healing Church in Gulfport is reaching out to the community to feed its hunger needs.
Be considered - some of the most religious in - the - country.- but due to the coronavirus- pandemic, state health officer- dr. thomas dobbs has described- churches as a "powder keg" fo virus infections and deaths.- yet republican governor tate- reeves has not placed - restrictions on worship, citing- religious freedom.- as christmas approaches, new- cases have been peaking and - thousands of americans are dyin- from the virus every day.
- reverend jay richardson was - hospitalized after an - outbreak at his suburban jackso- church in september.- but he's keeping his church ope- since he says isolation is- worse.- - the house of healing church in- gulfport is reaching out to - the community to feed it's- hunger needs.
- the church is doing it's part t- take care of those in their - community.- hot dinner meals were served to- anyone who- wanted a plate.
- the drive thru pick up allowed- for cars to come to the church- and ride by to grab as many - plates a family may need.
- the goal was to feed 100- families and show the community- 'house of healing' is here to - help.
- - pastor joshua smith, house of - healing:- "we are feeding the people who are in need of hot meals and- that could be anyone- because the pandemic of course- has impacted a lot of families,- so you don't- have to be homeless to come, we- we're just feeding 100 plus - people, that's our- goal.
It's what the church is - supposed to do of course we are- not in the four walls of- the church like we are- accustomed to being, everyone i- not in the four wall of the - church- and so it's just good to get ou- in the community like we're - supposed to be doing- all along and serve and meet th- needs of the people."
