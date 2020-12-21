House of Healing in Gulfport served hot meals to the community this weekend

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 5 minutes ago

The House of Healing Church in Gulfport is reaching out to the community to feed its hunger needs.

Be considered - some of the most religious in - the - country.- but due to the coronavirus- pandemic, state health officer- dr. thomas dobbs has described- churches as a "powder keg" fo virus infections and deaths.- yet republican governor tate- reeves has not placed - restrictions on worship, citing- religious freedom.- as christmas approaches, new- cases have been peaking and - thousands of americans are dyin- from the virus every day.

- reverend jay richardson was - hospitalized after an - outbreak at his suburban jackso- church in september.- but he's keeping his church ope- since he says isolation is- worse.- - the house of healing church in- gulfport is reaching out to - the community to feed it's- hunger needs.

- the church is doing it's part t- take care of those in their - community.- hot dinner meals were served to- anyone who- wanted a plate.

- the drive thru pick up allowed- for cars to come to the church- and ride by to grab as many - plates a family may need.

- the goal was to feed 100- families and show the community- 'house of healing' is here to - help.

- - pastor joshua smith, house of - healing:- "we are feeding the people who are in need of hot meals and- that could be anyone- because the pandemic of course- has impacted a lot of families,- so you don't- have to be homeless to come, we- we're just feeding 100 plus - people, that's our- goal.

It's what the church is - supposed to do of course we are- not in the four walls of- the church like we are- accustomed to being, everyone i- not in the four wall of the - church- and so it's just good to get ou- in the community like we're - supposed to be doing- all along and serve and meet th- needs of the people."

The house of healing will - continue to serve the - community and help those in nee- in any way they can.- - the city of