Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rare Jupiter and Saturn alignment

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 03:52s - Published
Rare Jupiter and Saturn alignment

Rare Jupiter and Saturn alignment

Steve Snyder, president and CEO of the Fleet Science Center, talks to ABC 10News about the Christmas Star.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How to spot the 'Christmas Star,' a rare planetary alignment, in the sky

The Dec. 21 planetary alignment of Jupiter and Saturn will create an ultra-bright “Christmas...
CTV News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

How And When To See Monday's Rare Christmas Star In Colorado [Video]

How And When To See Monday's Rare Christmas Star In Colorado

Several things take place on Monday including the start of winter and the 'great conjunction' of Saturn and Jupiter.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:24Published
Jupiter and Saturn are heading toward a conjunction [Video]

Jupiter and Saturn are heading toward a conjunction

An amateur photographer captured the near conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in December 17th. The photographer was able to even capture the moons of Jupiter when zooming in, they are very small and..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:25Published
The Biggest Astrological Event of Our Lifetime Will Happen on December 21 [Video]

The Biggest Astrological Event of Our Lifetime Will Happen on December 21

On December 21, a rare alignment between Jupiter and Saturn is projected to take place. According to Allure, the out of this world event is also known as a Great Conjunction. It has become known..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published