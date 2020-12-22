Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colorado Doctor Watching New COVID Strain Developing Across Europe

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Colorado Doctor Watching New COVID Strain Developing Across Europe

Colorado Doctor Watching New COVID Strain Developing Across Europe

A new strain of the coronavirus is raising concerns in the United Kingdom and across Europe.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Long lies of lorries on M20 motorway in Kent as France shuts border with England [Video]

Long lies of lorries on M20 motorway in Kent as France shuts border with England

Lorry drivers in the UK made a long line on the M20 motorway due to a ban on freight to France on December 21.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez Breaks Down What Is Known About New COVID Strain Spreading Rapidly In UK [Video]

CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez Breaks Down What Is Known About New COVID Strain Spreading Rapidly In UK

The U.K. found itself increasingly isolated Monday as a number of countries in Europe and around the world closed their borders to the country as a result of a new coronavirus strain spreading rapidly..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:14Published
Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered [Video]

Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered

Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered. A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. . The variant,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:36Published