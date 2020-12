Man sought by Central Florida police found dead in West Palm Beach

WE'RETOLD A 46-YEAR- OLD MAN -WANTED OUT OF CENTRAL FLORIDAFOR MURDER - WAS TRACKED TOTHAT AREA.

AFTER SEEING LAWENFORCEMENT SURROUND AN AREA -ALONG EXECUTIVE DRIVE.

OVER A WANTED MAN.MANY OF YOU REACHED OUT TOUS..

A man was found dead Monday evening along the 600 block of Executive Center Drive in West Palm Beach according to police.