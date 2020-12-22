Video Credit: WLFI - Published 6 minutes ago

Tippecanoe County has chosen a location where COVID-19 vaccinations will take place for the general public.

Former H.H. Gregg to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site in Tippecanoe County

New tonight tippecanoe county has chosen a location where covid-19 vaccinations will take place for the general public.

Vaccinations will take place in the old h.h.

Gregg store at the tippecanoe mall.

That building sits in between dicks sporting goods and j.c.

Pennys.

The county has signed a temporary lease agreement with simon property who owns the mall.

As of right now the county will be renting the building out from january 1st until june 30th.

However..

Tippecanoe county commissioner tracy brown says that lease could be extended depending on how long it takes to get the community vaccinated.

Depending on how things go, you know i have heard everything from it will be more than a year before everyone is vaccinated so it seems to reason that we will be beyond six months.

But we thought 6 months is a safe approach with an option to extend for another three that's what we are looking at right now.

The county will be paying 6-thousand dollars per month to rent the building.

That lease is being paid for through cares act dollars.

The building is about 31-thousand square feet with adiquet parking and access to the bus line which is what the county was looking for when picking a location.

The county's goal is to have the building preped and ready to go by the first week of january.

More than 468- thousand hoosiers have tested positive