Local library puts on Winter Solstice event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- Today marks the first day of winter and the first time since 1623 that there will be a Winter Solstice.

The washington memorial library is hosting its second planetary observation event -- that highlights the winter solstice and the great conjunction.

The library has partnered with astronomer philip groce.... to host this event.

The public can view saturn and jupitor through a telescope.

This will be the closest the planets have been... 1623.

I think it gives people an opportunity to get outside, and you know we're all tired of being around each other constantly at home so it's an opportunity for us to do something that's science related you know and interesting to look at it's just a good time.

The event is happening now, and lasts until 8 at anderson park at the corner of high and orange street.

Telescopes will be provided and the