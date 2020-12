Hundreds join anti-lockdown march in Montreal snow Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published 10 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:58s - Published Hundreds join anti-lockdown march in Montreal snow Hundreds of people joined an anti-lockdown protest in Montreal on Sunday, December 20. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters march through Manchester



Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters marched through Manchester in the UK today (December 12) to voice their anger at ongoing measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:44 Published 1 week ago