MNF Ones to Watch: Stones...Pogba?! Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:31s - Published 1 minute ago MNF Ones to Watch: Stones...Pogba?! Jamie Carragher is full of praise for John Stones after tipping him as his player to watch in 2021, but is less impressed with Gary Neville's choice of Paul Pogba. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like