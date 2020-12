A look at the highs and lows of Liverpool's year, from their first title in 30years to European disappointment.

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Liverpool Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday to take on Crystal Palace in theday's early Premier League kickoff. Take a look at the stats here.

When Liverpool lost 7-2 to Aston Villa in October, their title credentials were questioned - but few doubts remained after they scored seven themselves at..

Jurgen Klopp is named Coach of the Year and Liverpool Team of the Year at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year show.

Jurgen Klopp is named Coach of the Year and Liverpool Team of the Year at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year show.

Ahead of Tottenham’s trip to Selhurst Park, Jose Mourinho talked of being like Roy Hodgson and...