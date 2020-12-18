Global  
 

Greater Manchester residents react to Tier 3 remain

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:25s
Residents in Greater Manchester have reacted to news the region will remain in Tier 3 for at least another two weeks until the next review.

Mayor Andy Burnham had said there was a "clear case" for moving down a tier with infection rates falling lower than both Liverpool and London.

However, the government announced it would remain under the tightest restrictions.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Manchester mayor says there is a 'clear case' for Tier 2

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said there is a "clear case" for "large parts" of his region to be moved down to Tier 2 as the Government is due to formally review what coronavirus restrictions are appropriate for each area.

Lockdown forcing people into temporary housing: Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham has said that he believes the Covid-19 pandemic has a massiveimpact on the number of people being forced into temporary accommodation. TheMayor of Greater Manchester was speaking at a Homelessness Briefing in whichhe confirmed 3,600 people are in temporary accommodation across the area.

Andy Burnham: Tesco has not taken a responsible attitude to face coverings

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has accused Tesco of failing to be'Covid-safe' over the use of masks, accusing the supermarket giant of nottaking a 'responsible attitude'. He told the Lords economic affairs committeethat local leaders had called for the Government to hand over powers to taketargeted enforcement action against firms that fail to protect staff andcustomers. 'We asked for summary closure powers of all premises that were notdeemed to be Covid-safe,' Mr Burnham said. 'I'm not just talking about pubsand restaurants. There are large supermarkets in Greater Manchester who in myview have not properly implemented the requirements around face coverings. AndI'll name one chain: Tesco. 'I don't believe they've taken a responsibleattitude to this issue, they've said it's not for them to enforce. Well I dothink it is for those organisations to enforce.'

Gary Neville: Government keeps changing tactics on coronavirus

Former footballer Gary Neville likens the coronavirus restrictions to afootball manager changing tactics with every match. He criticises theGovernment's handling of the pandemic, saying the people of Manchester 'wantto be treated fairly'. Neville said the people of Greater Manchester wereproud of local leaders who clashed with the Government over funding as theregion was placed into Tier 3 last week.

Greater Manchester Police failings: Andy Burnham 'should resign'

 Andy Burnham is facing a call to stand down as Greater Manchester Police is put in special measures.
Archbishop of Canterbury wants post-pandemic party

Archbishop of Canterbury says he is looking forward to the "mother and father of all parties" when the coronavirus pandemic is over. Justin Welby told ITV News how difficult the latter half of the year has been for him and the church.

Keeping schools open is a national priority, says minister

Schools minister Nick Gibb has said it is a "national priority" to keep schools open during the coronavirus pandemic. "Education is a priority", he said, "it is a national priority to ensure that children can continue their education during this pandemic." Mr Gibb also said that from 4th January 2021, mass testing will be rolled out in schools across the country. "In January we are rolling out a huge programme of mass testing of five-and-a-half-million secondary school students with lateral flow tests". He added that he is "determined" to keep schools open in the new year.

Former England rugby doctor admits 'mistakes'

England Rugby's former team doctor admits he "made mistakes" in missing concussions and says the sport must now make significant changes to protect players. Dr Phil Batty, who looked after the England squad between 2012 and 2014, says he sent players back out to play who later turned out to be clearly concussed. The doctor's intervention comes on the day lawyers representing eight former players delivered a legal claim to World Rugby, the RFU and the WRU.

London's Bow Street Police Station to be turned into museum

 Famous faces including Oscar Wilde and Sylvia Pankhurst once passed through the doors of Bow Street.
Covid: North East in tier 3 is 'craggy end of the stick'

 MP Ian Mearns says the North East has been treated differently to London and the South East.
Patel: Tobias Ellwood's Covid breach will be followed up

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said there will be a follow up into Tobias Ellwood's alleged breach of Covid restrictions. The Conservative MP attended a Christmas dinner with 27 guests at a London club, however insisted it had been a business meeting and "absolutely Covid-compliant".

Burnham: Manchester in Tier 3 due to rising rates in south

Mayor of Greater Manchester has said the region is being kept under Tier 3 restrictions due to the rise in infections in London and the south east of England. He added the government was taking a..

Hancock explains Manchester Tier 3 decision

Health Secretary Matt Hancock explains why Greater Manchester will remain in Tier 3 - the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions.

Burnham bites back over Tier criticism

Greater Manchester's mayor Andy Burnham has defended his stand against the government last time England was in a tier system.

