Putin joins young fan for ice hockey training

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Russian President Vladimir Putin joined a hockey lesson for a nine-year-old Dmitry Ashchepkov and his family in Red Square.

Under the watchful eye of the Olympic champion Valery Kamensky, Ashchepkov and Putin played several plays and took a family photo.

Ashchepkov joined the state leader on the ice rink as a participant of a charity project New Year Tree of Wishes, which realizes one wish for every applicant in December, January and February.

According to the program's website, 7950 wishes have been granted so far, including trips, computers, sports equipment etc.




