Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials

Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials

The Kremlin mantains it didn't poison Alexei Navalny, saying the activist suffers from 'persecution delirium'.


