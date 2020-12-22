Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:06s - Published 1 minute ago

Ryan Kaji: 9-yr-old tops Forbes' highest paid youtuber list with $29.5 million in earnings|Oneindia

World's highest paid Youtuber is a 9-Year-old boy.

Ryan Kaji topped YouTube’s highest-paid stars list for 2020 by making $29.5 million.

In fact, this year is not the first time he topped the list.

He also became the highest paid YouTuber in 2018 and 2019.

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, started making videos back in 2015.

Reportedly, he got the idea of being on the platform after seeing toy review videos of other kids.

Soon his way of presentation intrigued viewers and his subscriber base started increasing.

