Virtual Giving Tree at Peace United Church of Christ

You can donate through the end of this week and you can either take monetary donations to the church or drop off gifts directly to the organization you're supporting.

An annual christmas tradition at one rochester church is making some adjustments.

But there's still a common goal... to help others.

Madelyne is checking in with "peace united church of christ" to see how the their annual "christmas giving tree" is going... inet tyler.

For starters... everyone is able to participate right from their couch because like many other events this year... it's being shifted online.

So here behind me is the virtual christmas giving tree at peace united church of christ.

Every year... the social action and outreach group at the church partners with local non?

"* profits to help them out during the holidays.

In previous years... there would be a christmas tree at the church, displaying ornaments with donations people can choose from to give back to the organizations.

Well instead of seeing tons and tons of gifts under the tree this year... the community is hearing firsthand from the non?

"*profit what they're in need of through a facebook video.

Clare tarr with the church tells me despite going virtual... they're now able to reach more people and gather more "we are kind of missing that seeing the kids take the things and choose what they want to give.

Then bringing those things in is very exciting.

We're missing that this year, but i think it's pretty great that people still have the opportunity to choose from the list of items that the organizations have given us.

It's still, like what we said, it's still magical."

So if you look at your screen here... you'll see the non?

"*profits family promise of rochester, link, the women's shelter and project legacy.

Those are the four organizations the virtual christmas giving tree will be supporting thank you madelyne.

