Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix Removes Shia LeBeouf From Awards Campaign

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Netflix Removes Shia LeBeouf From Awards Campaign

Netflix Removes Shia LeBeouf From Awards Campaign

Shia LaBeouf has been removed from Netflix's awards consideration page for its movie "Pieces of a Woman." LaBeouf does not feature in stills from the movie.

His name has been removed from the description on the awards page.

The changes have come after FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf.

FKA Twigs alleges LaBeouf physically, emotionally, and sexually abused her.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Netflix Stops Shia LaBeouf's Awards Campaign Amid Abuse Allegations

Netflix is no longer supporting Shia LaBeouf for awards consideration for his performance in the...
Just Jared - Published