Netflix Removes Shia LeBeouf From Awards Campaign

Shia LaBeouf has been removed from Netflix's awards consideration page for its movie "Pieces of a Woman." LaBeouf does not feature in stills from the movie.

His name has been removed from the description on the awards page.

The changes have come after FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf.

FKA Twigs alleges LaBeouf physically, emotionally, and sexually abused her.