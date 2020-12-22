Netflix Removes Shia LeBeouf From Awards Campaign
Shia LaBeouf has been removed from Netflix's awards consideration page for its movie "Pieces of a Woman." LaBeouf does not feature in stills from the movie.
His name has been removed from the description on the awards page.
The changes have come after FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf.
FKA Twigs alleges LaBeouf physically, emotionally, and sexually abused her.