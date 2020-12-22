Tuesday 12/22 Insider Buying Report: ARVN, GWRE

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Arvinas, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of ARVN, for a cost of $70.00 each, for a total investment of $10M.

Ratcliffe was up about 11.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ARVN trading as high as $78.24 in trading on Tuesday.

Arvinas is trading up about 5% on the day Tuesday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Ratcliffe in the past year.

And at Guidewire Software, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Andrew William Fraser Brown who bought 6,000 shares at a cost of $124.49 each, for a total investment of $746,930.

Guidewire Software is trading up about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

So far Brown is in the green, up about 2.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $127.90.