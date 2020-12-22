Michelle O'Neill calls for island wide ban on non-essential journeys

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill announces a new six week lockdown tostart in Northern Ireland from December 26. Health Minister Robin Swann saidthere was no other way to get on top of coronavirus. Both were speaking to themedia in the Great Hall in Stormont.
First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill reactto joint UK announcement on Christmas. Ms Foster said the "strong" show ofunity meant people across the UK would be able to enjoy a "very important"time together with family members.
Courtesy: Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill defends newlockdown measures for Northern Ireland in the face of a furious backlash frombusinesses. The strict clampdown, which is close to the severity of March’slockdown with the exception that schools will remain open, will come intoeffect next Friday.
A man who has been collecting election posters, political leaflets andmemorabilia for almost 40 years is harbouring ambitions of opening a museum.Alan Kinsella began his collection in 1982, and estimates that it includesmore than 500 posters and some 50,000 leaflets, charting the Irish politicallandscape as far back as the 1910s. Although the vast collection, which chartsin great detail a century of Ireland’s political and social history, currentlyresides in a shed in Mr Kinsella’s back garden, his dream is to open a full-time museum.
