Michelle O'Neill calls for island wide ban on non-essential journeys

Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has called for a legal ban onnon-essential journeys across the island of Ireland.

Ms O’Neill said themeasure should be accompanied by a ban on travel between the island and GreatBritain.

She expressed regret that ministers had not supported her party’sproposal for a GB travel ban at Monday night’s executive meeting.