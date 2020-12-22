Global  
 

Michelle O'Neill calls for island wide ban on non-essential journeys

Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has called for a legal ban onnon-essential journeys across the island of Ireland.

Ms O’Neill said themeasure should be accompanied by a ban on travel between the island and GreatBritain.

She expressed regret that ministers had not supported her party’sproposal for a GB travel ban at Monday night’s executive meeting.


