Top 10 Times Kamala Harris Was Awesome Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:52s - Published 2 minutes ago These are the times Kamala Harris was awesome! These are the times Kamala Harris was awesome! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend These are the times Kamala Harris was awesome! Our countdown includes when she became an author, when she told Mike Pence who's talking, when she gave an iconic acceptance speech, and more!





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Times Lizzo was Awesome



All these times Lizzo was awesome make us love her even more. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:02 Published 2 weeks ago