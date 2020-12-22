Adopt-a-family program needs last minute donations

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 3 minutes ago

With only four days left until christmas, the number of families needing to be adopted for the a-f-l c-i-o's adopt-a- family program is so close to being complete...kq2's danielle soxy visited with the program director today to get an update from the elves.

<<<(reproting, danielle sachse) nat.

Sound ("hey, he'll like that.""okay, and that's for...?""do you want me to start for this one, too?"

"that'll be for the youngest.")the "adopt a family" program is just nine families away from crossing off every family on their christmas list...sot: penny adams afl-cio executive director "so we have about nine families we need to get something for, and as soon as possible."with just four days until christmas, the staff is working like elves to fill up santa's bag of goodies...but it hasn't been easy...nat.

Sound ("for the middle one.") sot: penny adams afl-cio executive director "it's been a challenge to us.

The staff, for some reason it's more stressful.

For some reason the whole thing has just put more pressure on us and it's been more stressful this year."

The pandemic bringing on new challenges to the program,and the staff needing to make many changes...sot: penny adams afl-cio executive director "the volunteers will put the stuff on a person's porch and call them and say "i'm here.

Your stuff is outside.

Open the door and wave at me so i know you got it."

So that part has been a little more effort, but it's worked out.

It's worked out pretty good."

Despite the many challenges, say, even though the days are winding down they remain confident all the families will sot: penny adams afl-cio executive director "as long as taken care of, that's the bottom line and that's what we all care about here.

"it's not too late to go out and pick a family, go shop, or they can just make a monetary donation to our agency and we will fix a family up with gift cards."

Reporting in st.

Joseph, danielle sachse, kq2 news> staff say if you are unable to purchase your gift and are unable to help a family anymore, to please call the number on your screen immediately so they can take care of the family.

